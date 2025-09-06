Mahindra slashes prices of ICE SUVs by up to ₹1.56L
Mahindra has cut prices on its ICE SUVs by as much as ₹1.56 lakh, starting September 6, 2025.
This follows the government's new GST 2.0 rules announced earlier this week, which aim to make cars more affordable for everyone.
Why are car prices going down?
The fresh GST update sets a flat 40% tax rate for bigger vehicles like SUVs (down from nearly 50%), while smaller cars and bikes under 350cc now get taxed at just 18%.
Auto parts are all at an even 18%, and farm machinery gets a big break at only 5%.
Thar, Bolero, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 see price reductions
Popular models like the Thar 4WD (Diesel) now cost ₹1.01L less, while the Thar 2WD (Diesel) is down by ₹1.35L, the XUV3XO diesel is down by ₹1.56L, and Bolero/Neo models see cuts of up to ₹1.27L.
Even premium rides like Scorpio-N and XUV700 are over a lakh cheaper thanks to these tax tweaks—making it a good time if you've been eyeing an upgrade!