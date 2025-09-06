Mahindra slashes prices of ICE SUVs by up to ₹1.56L

The fresh GST update sets a flat 40% tax rate for bigger vehicles like SUVs (down from nearly 50%), while smaller cars and bikes under 350cc now get taxed at just 18%. Auto parts are all at an even 18%, and farm machinery gets a big break at only 5%.

Thar, Bolero, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 see price reductions

Popular models like the Thar 4WD (Diesel) now cost ₹1.01L less, while the Thar 2WD (Diesel) is down by ₹1.35L, the XUV3XO diesel is down by ₹1.56L, and Bolero/Neo models see cuts of up to ₹1.27L.

Even premium rides like Scorpio-N and XUV700 are over a lakh cheaper thanks to these tax tweaks—making it a good time if you've been eyeing an upgrade!