Renault cars get cheaper in India after GST rate revision

Renault has announced a major price cut across its entire range of cars in India, effective from September 22, 2025. The reduction goes up to ₹96,395 and is in line with the recent GST rate revision. The new prices will be applicable for all deliveries made on or after the specified date. The decision is aimed at making Renault's models more affordable during the festive season and boosting demand.

Price adjustments Kwid now starts at ₹4.29 lakh The revised pricing structure will be applicable for all models in Renault's portfolio, including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The Kwid now starts at ₹4.29 lakh and goes up to ₹5.90 lakh after a price cut of up to ₹55,095. The Kiger now starts at ₹5.76 lakh after a price cut of ₹53,695 on the base trim, while its top-spec variant is priced at ₹10.34 lakh after slashing off up to ₹96,395 from its original price tag.

Model details Triber now starts at ₹5.49 lakh The Triber now starts at ₹5.49 lakh after a price cut of up to ₹80,195 on its base trim. The top-spec variant is priced at ₹8.59 lakh after slashing off up to ₹80,195 from its original price tag. Renault has also confirmed that the Kwid will get subtle upgrades soon, in line with the rest of the range.