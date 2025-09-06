Next Article
Renault slashes prices of cars in India: Check top variants
Renault India just made its cars more wallet-friendly, cutting prices by as much as ₹96,395 starting September 22, 2025.
This comes right after the GST Council lowered taxes on smaller petrol, LPG, CNG, and diesel cars—making them a bit easier on your budget.
Triber, Kwid, and Kiger's top-end variants get cheaper
These price cuts follow Tata Motors's recent move and aim to make owning a new car less of a stretch.
The biggest drop is for the Kiger (down by ₹96,395), now at ₹10.33 lakh. The top-end Kwid is now ₹5.9 lakh (₹54,995 cheaper), and the Triber's top variant is down by over ₹80k too.
Renault's MD Venkatram Mamillapalle says this shows their focus on customer happiness—and with festival season coming up, it might energize demand.