Renault slashes prices of cars in India: Check top variants

Triber, Kwid, and Kiger's top-end variants get cheaper

These price cuts follow Tata Motors's recent move and aim to make owning a new car less of a stretch.

The biggest drop is for the Kiger (down by ₹96,395), now at ₹10.33 lakh. The top-end Kwid is now ₹5.9 lakh (₹54,995 cheaper), and the Triber's top variant is down by over ₹80k too.

Renault's MD Venkatram Mamillapalle says this shows their focus on customer happiness—and with festival season coming up, it might energize demand.