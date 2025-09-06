2026 BMW iX3, with a 43-inch windshield display, breaks cover

BMW has unveiled its latest electric SUV, the 2026 iX3, at the Munich auto show. The model is the first to feature BMW's new 'Neue Klasse' design language. The debut variant is the iX3 50 xDrive, which packs two electric motors delivering a combined output of 463hp. The vehicle is expected to hit the US market next summer with a starting price of around $60,000 (approximately ₹53 lakh).

Design The SUV flaunts a tall kidney grille and sleek headlights The design of the iX3 is a blend of traditional BMW elements and modern touches. The front fascia features a set of tall and thin kidney grilles. The grille seamlessly integrates with thin and triangular headlights. The side profile is reminiscent of a wagon with defined wheel arches for a muscular look.

Interior features It features a futuristic steering wheel with button pods The interior of the iX3 borrows a lot from the futuristic design of the iX model. It features a unique steering wheel with stanchions at 12 and six o'clock positions, and button pods that don't connect to the wheel rim. The buttons light up only when their respective function is activated or available, adding an extra layer of modernity to this electric SUV.

Tech specs It has a panoramic iDrive gage cluster The iX3 comes with a 43-inch strip of darkened windshield as a new gage cluster, called Panoramic iDrive. It also has a 17.9-inch touchscreen display with BMW's latest infotainment software. The vehicle is powered by an induction unit in front and a current-excited synchronous rear motor that combine to produce 463hp and 645Nm of torque.