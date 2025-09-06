VinFast opens $500 million EV plant in India

VinFast's plans for India

After checking out 15 spots across six states, VinFast picked Thoothukudi for its skilled workforce and strong infrastructure.

The plant will build VF6 and VF7 models for India's fast-growing EV market (now the world's third biggest) and act as an export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

VinFast also plans to open 32 showrooms in 27 cities and partner with RoadGrid to roll out charging stations—hoping to make EVs more accessible across India.