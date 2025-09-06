Honda's EV Fun Concept is an electric bike with no exhaust

EV Fun Concept packs modern tech

The EV Fun Concept packs modern tech—think inverted forks, monoshock rear suspension, and Nissin radial calipers.

The digital dash suggests a theoretical range of over 193km on a full charge, plus fast charging with CCS2 support.

Designed by longtime Honda veteran Masatsugu Tanaka around the "Be the Wind" philosophy, this bike aims to deliver a smooth and quiet ride that feels seriously connected.

More details are coming September 16, 2025—and if all goes well, you might see it hit the streets later this year.