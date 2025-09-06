Honda's EV Fun Concept is an electric bike with no exhaust
Honda has released new visuals of its EV Fun Concept, their first-ever full-sized electric bike, now being tested across Europe.
First shown as a prototype at EICMA 2024, it borrows style from the CB500 Hornet and stands out with features like bar-end mirrors and a single-sided swingarm.
EV Fun Concept packs modern tech
The EV Fun Concept packs modern tech—think inverted forks, monoshock rear suspension, and Nissin radial calipers.
The digital dash suggests a theoretical range of over 193km on a full charge, plus fast charging with CCS2 support.
Designed by longtime Honda veteran Masatsugu Tanaka around the "Be the Wind" philosophy, this bike aims to deliver a smooth and quiet ride that feels seriously connected.
More details are coming September 16, 2025—and if all goes well, you might see it hit the streets later this year.