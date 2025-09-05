Next Article
Maruti Suzuki begins bookings for new flagship SUV, Victoris
Maruti Suzuki has started taking bookings for its new flagship SUV, the Victoris, with a booking fee of ₹11,000.
Sitting above the Brezza in the Arena lineup, the Victoris is designed for young, tech-focused drivers and arrives just in time for the festive season.
The SUV promises to deliver a premium experience
The Victoris packs a 25.65cm SmartPlay Pro X infotainment system, Alexa Auto AI integration, and an 8-speaker Harman setup with Dolby Atmos.
Safety-wise, it features Level 2 ADAS (think adaptive cruise control and emergency braking), six airbags, and all-wheel disk brakes.
Multiple engine options—including petrol, strong hybrid with EV mode, and S-CNG—give buyers plenty of flexibility.
Maruti's aiming high: they're targeting a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.