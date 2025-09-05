BMW previews next-gen electric 3 Series, the i3
BMW just gave us a sneak peek at its next-gen electric 3 Series, the i3, during the iX3 preview.
Unlike the old city-focused i3, this one's very much an electric 3 Series and will ride on BMW's new Neue Klasse EV platform and is set to launch in 2026 as part of their big push into electrification.
Specs and features of the iX3
The iX3 packs an 800-volt system for super-fast charging and up to 644km of range—pretty impressive for road trips or daily commutes.
Under the hood, you'll find sixth-gen electric motors with a punchy 463hp.
Inside, there's a sleek widescreen display running BMW's latest Operating System X, all wrapped in a design inspired by their Vision Neue Klasse concept.
Plus, an M performance version is coming soon as BMW aims to roll out dozens of new or refreshed models by 2027.