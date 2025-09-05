BMW previews next-gen electric 3 Series, the i3

Specs and features of the iX3

The iX3 packs an 800-volt system for super-fast charging and up to 644km of range—pretty impressive for road trips or daily commutes.

Under the hood, you'll find sixth-gen electric motors with a punchy 463hp.

Inside, there's a sleek widescreen display running BMW's latest Operating System X, all wrapped in a design inspired by their Vision Neue Klasse concept.

Plus, an M performance version is coming soon as BMW aims to roll out dozens of new or refreshed models by 2027.