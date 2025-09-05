When, where to watch Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' on OTT?
What's the story
The Telugu action drama Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty, was released in theaters on Friday, September 5. But fans are already excited to know about its forever digital home. As per reports, Ghaati will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film is directed by Krish and revolves around the sensitive issue of drug trafficking. Shetty plays Sheelavathi, a fearless woman who rises to prominence in the criminal underworld.
Release information
OTT release date speculation
The exact date for Ghaati's OTT release is yet to be announced. However, considering the trend of Telugu films being released on OTT platforms four weeks after their theatrical debut, it is likely that Ghaati will be available on Prime Video around October 5. The film also stars Vikram Prabhu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.
Critical reception
'Ghaati' receives mixed reviews
Ghaati has been met with mixed reviews, with critics praising Shetty's performance but criticizing the film's execution. Notably, the movie saw several delays, which also affected its craze among the viewers. The movie features John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.