When, where to watch Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' on OTT?

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:47 pm Sep 05, 202505:47 pm

The Telugu action drama Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty, was released in theaters on Friday, September 5. But fans are already excited to know about its forever digital home. As per reports, Ghaati will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The film is directed by Krish and revolves around the sensitive issue of drug trafficking. Shetty plays Sheelavathi, a fearless woman who rises to prominence in the criminal underworld.