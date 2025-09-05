'Baaghi 4' made Sanjay Dutt feel like a 'newcomer'
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist in Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff, has revealed that the script of the action thriller moved him deeply. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said it reminded him of his iconic film Vaastav. "My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theater," he said.
Role preparation
Dutt on preparations for role, working with Sajid Nadiadwala
Dutt also spoke about his preparations for the role. He said, "For this role, I really pushed myself: I bulked up, went through rigorous training, and worked incredibly hard." "Honestly, Baaghi 4 made me feel like a newcomer on set again. Working with Sajid Nadiadwala always feels like coming back to home." The film released on Friday and also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu.
Future endeavors
This is what Dutt has in the pipeline
Apart from Baaghi 4, Dutt will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, Alongside them, the movie also features talented performers such as Sara Arjun, Vikash Rai, and veteran comedian Rakesh Bedi.