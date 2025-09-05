Sanjay Dutt opens up about 'Baaghi 4'

'Baaghi 4' made Sanjay Dutt feel like a 'newcomer'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:42 pm Sep 05, 202505:42 pm

What's the story

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist in Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff, has revealed that the script of the action thriller moved him deeply. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said it reminded him of his iconic film Vaastav. "My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theater," he said.