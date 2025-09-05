Amol Parashar reacts to dating rumors with Konkona Sen Sharma
What's the story
Actor Amol Parashar, who recently starred in the web series Gram Chikitsalay, has been at the center of dating rumors with actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma. The speculation intensified after they were spotted together at a screening event for his show. In a recent interview with Entertainment Times, Parashar addressed these rumors and shared his thoughts on public interest in his personal life.
Relationship status
'Some people said...you can't fight it'
When asked about his relationship status, Parashar said, "Today, I will choose not to answer. But don't hate me if I change my mind in a week." He added that he understands the public's interest in his personal life and is learning to accept it. "Some people in the industry said, 'Amol, you are reaching a certain kind of point in your career or a certain kind of point in your fame... You can't fight it.'"
Speculation
'People made it official'
Parashar further clarified the rumors, saying, "People made it official." "It was not any kind of statement. My family was there, my friends were there." "I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one which was most spreadable for the media." "So, it got spread. There are no feelings about it."
Career goals
Hopes for 'Gram Chikitsalay' and dream collaborations
Parashar also spoke about his hopes for Gram Chikitsalay, saying he believed it would open new doors for him. "I had imagined the show will shift my perception in people's eyes for bigger and better," he said. Meanwhile, on the work front, despite his years in the industry, Parashar has yet to work with major filmmakers. He said, "You name any top commercial filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap... I would love to be on their set."