'Bad Girl' full movie leaked online for free download

Bad Girl's leak raises concerns about its box office collection

Piracy like this isn't new—recent films like Lokah Chapter 1 faced the same problem.

These leaks can seriously cut into ticket sales and undo months of hard work from cast and crew.

Plus, downloading pirated movies can put viewers at risk of malware.

With Bad Girl now battling both piracy and competition from big releases like Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, it's a tough road ahead for the team.