'Bad Girl' full movie leaked online for free download
Bad Girl, a new Tamil coming-of-age film starring Anjali Sivaraman, was leaked on torrent sites just hours after its September 5 release.
Directed by Varsha Bharath and backed by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap, the movie's early leak is already raising eyebrows in the industry about how it might hurt its box office run.
Bad Girl's leak raises concerns about its box office collection
Piracy like this isn't new—recent films like Lokah Chapter 1 faced the same problem.
These leaks can seriously cut into ticket sales and undo months of hard work from cast and crew.
Plus, downloading pirated movies can put viewers at risk of malware.
With Bad Girl now battling both piracy and competition from big releases like Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi, it's a tough road ahead for the team.