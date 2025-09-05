'It's sewa': Akshay Kumar contributes ₹5cr to Punjab flood relief

The recent floods in Punjab have wreaked havoc, affecting thousands of lives and damaging infrastructure. In these trying times, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has pledged ₹5 crore for relief efforts. Speaking to Sonal Kalra on her show The Right Angle, he recently confirmed the development and reiterated his distaste for the word "donation."

Actor's perspective 'Who am I to 'donate' to anyone?' When asked about his contribution to the flood victims, Kumar said, "I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving ₹5 crore for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone?" "I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution."

Philanthropic endeavors Actor's previous contributions during disasters Kumar's pledge has been widely appreciated, with many fans applauding the move online. This isn't the first time the actor has stepped up to help. He has previously made significant contributions during disasters such as the Chennai floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, and supported soldiers' families through 'Bharat Ke Veer,' an initiative he co-founded.