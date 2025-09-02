Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk adopt Punjab villages hit by floods

The recent floods in Punjab have caused widespread devastation, reminiscent of the catastrophic floods of 1988. In a show of solidarity, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 severely affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. His team revealed that they are currently focused on providing immediate relief, such as food, clean drinking water, and medical aid to those impacted by the disaster.

Relief efforts Long-term plans include rehabilitation and sustainable reconstruction Dosanjh's team stated that their long-term plans include rehabilitation and sustainable reconstruction. The caption of their Instagram post read: "Together we can rebuild." Other celebrities have also stepped forward to contribute to relief efforts. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is also preparing for Baaghi 4, shared his concerns on X (formerly Twitter). Calling the floods "truly heartbreaking," he promised assistance in every way possible.

Celebrity contributions Ammy Virk adopts 200 homes of flood-affected families Singer-actor Ammy Virk also took to Instagram to announce that he and his team have adopted 200 homes belonging to flood-affected families. He wrote: "May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need." Actor Sonam Bajwa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. "I am doing my part to help by donating to organizations actively working on ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too," she wrote.