BMW's iX3 is the 1st EV on Neue Klasse platform
BMW just revealed the iX3—its first electric SUV built on the fresh Neue Klasse platform—at the Munich auto show.
This isn't just a one-off: BMW plans to roll out 40 more Neue Klasse models on this tech in the next two years, aiming for longer range and faster charging.
Peak charge speeds let you add about 370km
The iX3 50 xDrive packs a Gen6 battery with an 800-volt system, letting you add about 370km of range in only 10 minutes at peak charge speeds.
It offers 463hp and an EPA-estimated 400+ mile range.
US sales begin mid-2026 with prices from $60,000.
Panoramic iDrive runs Android-based operating system X
Inside, BMW's "Heart of Joy" computer brings together key controls for smoother performance.
The new Panoramic iDrive runs Android-based Operating System X with a wide dashboard display and keeps physical buttons for safer driving.
Plus, you get Level 2 Plus automated driving features and regular over-the-air updates to keep things fresh and safe.