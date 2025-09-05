BMW's iX3 is the 1st EV on Neue Klasse platform Auto Sep 05, 2025

BMW just revealed the iX3—its first electric SUV built on the fresh Neue Klasse platform—at the Munich auto show.

This isn't just a one-off: BMW plans to roll out 40 more Neue Klasse models on this tech in the next two years, aiming for longer range and faster charging.