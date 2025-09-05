Mahindra's BE.6e, XUV 9e EVs hit 20,000-unit sales milestone

Notable features of the 2 electric SUVs

Both models run on Mahindra's INGLO platform with big battery packs.

The BE.6e stands out for its five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, seven airbags, and Level-2 ADAS tech.

First revealed at the UNLIMIT INDIA event in Chennai last November (2024), prices were announced in January this year, followed by test drives and deliveries rolling out through early 2025.

For anyone eyeing an eco-friendly ride that doesn't compromise on range or safety, these EVs are definitely worth a look.