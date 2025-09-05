Next-gen BMW iX3 leaked ahead of global debut: Check features
What's the story
Just hours before its official debut, BMW's all-new iX3 has been caught in a series of leaked images. The electric crossover looks vastly different from its predecessor and closely resembles the Vision Neue Klasse X's design. Although some tweaks have been made, the overall futuristic direction remains intact with this production model.
Aesthetic features
BMW iX3 looks a lot like the concept version
The new BMW iX3 sports flush door handles and conventional mirrors, giving it a sleek profile similar to that of its concept version. The rear design is almost identical to the concept model with bold taillights separated by the iconic BMW badge. Some angularity from recent models has been retained in the lower parts of bumpers without making them look cluttered.
Cabin innovations
The dashboard will feature a massive 17.9-inch center touchscreen
While interior images are yet to be revealed, the Vision Neue Klasse X has already hinted at major changes. The revamped dashboard will feature a massive 17.9-inch center touchscreen. A new tech called Panoramic Vision will sit at the base of the windshield, projecting nine widgets—three fixed in front of the driver and six customizable ones on their right.
Market strategy
It will be launched in early 2026
The next-gen BMW iX3 will be launched in the US, unlike its predecessor. However, Europeans will get their hands on it first in early 2026. Americans will have to wait until the second half of the year for their turn. BMW plans to produce vehicles for both markets at its new facility in Debrecen, Hungary.