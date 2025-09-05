Mercedes-Benz to launch G-Class convertible: What to expect
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz is set to revive the classic G-Wagon in a new avatar, the G-Class Cabriolet. The company has confirmed that this open-top version is expected to be available globally around the 2026 model year. The announcement comes as a teaser image hints at a Landaulet-style soft top design for the upcoming model. This isn't just another Maybach or show car. It's going into full production and will be sold globally.
Market availability
The new G-Class Cabriolet marks a departure from previous soft-top models that were rare and limited in number. Mercedes has confirmed that the vehicle will be available in "almost every market around the world," including the US. However, no technical specifications, launch date, or pricing details have been revealed yet. The company is keeping these details under wraps for now.
Anticipated launch
While Mercedes has not confirmed an exact release date for the G-Class Cabriolet, reports suggest it could be launched with or after the 2026 model year. This timeline would allow the brand to incorporate latest updates and production logistics. The move highlights Mercedes-Benz's ambition to expand its G-Wagon family, targeting new customers in luxury and lifestyle markets. The open-top SUV is also expected to shake up the SUV segment with its unique blend of ruggedness and open-air driving experience.