Mercedes-Benz to launch G-Class convertible: What to expect

The new G-Class Cabriolet marks a departure from previous soft-top models that were rare and limited in number. Mercedes has confirmed that the vehicle will be available in "almost every market around the world," including the US. However, no technical specifications, launch date, or pricing details have been revealed yet. The company is keeping these details under wraps for now.

Anticipated launch and market impact

While Mercedes has not confirmed an exact release date for the G-Class Cabriolet, reports suggest it could be launched with or after the 2026 model year. This timeline would allow the brand to incorporate latest updates and production logistics. The move highlights Mercedes-Benz's ambition to expand its G-Wagon family, targeting new customers in luxury and lifestyle markets. The open-top SUV is also expected to shake up the SUV segment with its unique blend of ruggedness and open-air driving experience.