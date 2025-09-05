Citroen Basalt X debuts in India at ₹12.9 lakh

Citroen just dropped the Basalt X, its new top-end coupe SUV, in India for ₹12.90 lakh. This variant brings a fresh look and loads of tech and comfort upgrades over the standard model—perfect if you want more than just the basics from your ride.

The SUV offers a premium leatherette dashboard You get cruise control, engine start/stop, keyless entry, and a premium leatherette dashboard.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus there's a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an optional 360-degree camera.

Safety-wise: six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, electronic stability program—pretty much everything to keep you covered.

It runs on a 1.2L turbo petrol engine The Basalt X runs on a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with 108hp, delivering 190Nm of torque with the manual gearbox and up to 205Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic.

You can pick between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.