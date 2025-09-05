Citroen Basalt X debuts in India at ₹12.9 lakh
Citroen just dropped the Basalt X, its new top-end coupe SUV, in India for ₹12.90 lakh.
This variant brings a fresh look and loads of tech and comfort upgrades over the standard model—perfect if you want more than just the basics from your ride.
You get cruise control, engine start/stop, keyless entry, and a premium leatherette dashboard.
The 10.25-inch touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus there's a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and an optional 360-degree camera.
Safety-wise: six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, electronic stability program—pretty much everything to keep you covered.
The Basalt X runs on a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with 108hp, delivering 190Nm of torque with the manual gearbox and up to 205Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic.
You can pick between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Basalt X takes on Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
Priced to take on rivals like Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and VW Taigun—the Basalt X stands out for its unique design and feature set at this price point.
If you're looking for something stylish with solid tech in the compact SUV segment this year (2025), it's definitely worth checking out.