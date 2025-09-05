Next Article
Mercedes-Benz GLC gets optional 39.1-inch Hyperscreen
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new look for its GLC, featuring an optional 39.1-inch Hyperscreen that stretches across the entire dash and is controlled by sleek sliders.
If you prefer something simpler (and cheaper), standard dashboards are still available.
The big reveal is set for Sunday, September 7, 2025, right before the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.
Physical controls are mostly gone
Physical controls are mostly gone—only the essentials remain on the center console, steering wheel, and door cards.
This all-screen setup follows what brands like BMW and Audi are doing, showing how luxury cars are shifting toward high-tech interiors to match what today's drivers want: modern design and lots of digital features.