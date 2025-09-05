Mercedes-Benz GLC gets optional 39.1-inch Hyperscreen Auto Sep 05, 2025

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new look for its GLC, featuring an optional 39.1-inch Hyperscreen that stretches across the entire dash and is controlled by sleek sliders.

If you prefer something simpler (and cheaper), standard dashboards are still available.

The big reveal is set for Sunday, September 7, 2025, right before the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.