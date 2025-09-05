Mercedes-AMG unveils its most powerful track car yet

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the GT2 Edition W16, its most powerful customer race car yet. The vehicle is designed specifically for track use and is not bound by any road car or racing series regulations. This allowed the engineers to push the limits of performance with its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces an impressive 818hp and 1,000Nm of torque without any hybrid assistance.

Performance features The car features a Push2Pass function for additional 200Nm torque The GT2 Edition W16 also features a Push2Pass function that temporarily increases boost pressure for an additional 98hp and 200Nm of torque. This power is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential racing transmission in a transaxle setup. The car has also undergone an aggressive weight-loss program, including magnesium wheels, bringing its total weight down to 1,430kg.

Design improvements It also comes with a DRS system The GT2 Edition W16 also has a revised aerodynamic package with a button-activated DRS system. This system closes the fender louvers and folds the rear wing, reducing drag and pushing top speed beyond 320km/h. The car boasts adjustable shock absorbers, anti-roll bars, a carbon fiber safety cell, and five-point harness for added safety.