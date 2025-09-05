Tesla's Model Y arrives in India: Check prices, features

Tesla's Model Y has finally arrived in India, with the first car handed over to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at the Mumbai showroom. This marks Tesla's official entry into the Indian market—a big moment for EV fans here.

Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh The Model Y comes in two versions: RWD (500km range) and Long Range (622km range), both quick off the line and topping out at 201km/h.

Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh for RWD and ₹67.89 lakh for Long Range, with Full Self-Driving as a ₹6 lakh add-on.

Tesla aims to deliver 350-500 units this year Tesla plans to deliver 350-500 units this year, with deliveries and registrations currently available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Bookings are open online and at select showrooms, but so far just 600 people have signed up—less than Tesla hoped.