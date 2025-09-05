Ather Energy partners with Amara Raja to develop battery cells
Ather Energy has decided not to manufacture its own lithium-ion battery cells and will now partner with Indian companies instead.
CEO Tarun Mehta explained the switch, saying in-house production just wasn't worth it financially.
Their latest move? Teaming up with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility to develop and supply battery cells for Ather scooters.
Ather's approach to EV battery cells
While Ola Electric is building its own big cell factories and rolling out new scooters with homegrown 4680 battery cells (expected after Navaratri), Ather is focusing on what it does best—design, engineering, and smart tech.
Both brands want to cut down on imports from places like China and Korea, but Ather's betting that partnerships (and a sharp focus on premium features) will help them stand out in India's fast-growing EV scene.