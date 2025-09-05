Ather Energy partners with Amara Raja to develop battery cells

Ather's approach to EV battery cells

While Ola Electric is building its own big cell factories and rolling out new scooters with homegrown 4680 battery cells (expected after Navaratri), Ather is focusing on what it does best—design, engineering, and smart tech.

Both brands want to cut down on imports from places like China and Korea, but Ather's betting that partnerships (and a sharp focus on premium features) will help them stand out in India's fast-growing EV scene.