BMW iX3 gets Snapdragon Ride Pilot for hands-free driving
Qualcomm and BMW are rolling out Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a new smart driving system debuting in the all-electric BMW iX3.
This tech blends Qualcomm's powerful chips with software built alongside BMW, promising features like hands-free driving and AI-powered parking.
It's already cleared for use in 60 countries, with plans to reach over 100 next year.
Car can talk to road infrastructure, spot hazards
Snapdragon Ride Pilot gives the iX3 a full 360-degree view using advanced sensors and computer vision—think object detection, lane recognition, and even keeping an eye on the driver.
Over-the-air updates keep things fresh, while built-in cybersecurity helps protect your ride.
Plus, with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication onboard, the car can talk to road infrastructure and spot hazards regular sensors might miss.