BMW iX3 gets Snapdragon Ride Pilot for hands-free driving Auto Sep 05, 2025

Qualcomm and BMW are rolling out Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a new smart driving system debuting in the all-electric BMW iX3.

This tech blends Qualcomm's powerful chips with software built alongside BMW, promising features like hands-free driving and AI-powered parking.

It's already cleared for use in 60 countries, with plans to reach over 100 next year.