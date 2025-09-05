Horse's compact range-extending powertrain can fit under your desk

The base version puts out 70kW (94hp) for smaller cars, while a turbocharged option bumps that up to 120kW (161hp) for bigger rides. It only works as a generator to recharge batteries—so you still drive electric—and can run on gasoline or even flex-fuels like ethanol and methanol.

It can help reduce the size and cost of EV batteries

The C15 can be installed in various locations within an EV and runs at steady speeds for maximum efficiency.

This means carmakers can use smaller batteries without losing range—a big deal as more brands look for flexible ways to electrify their lineups.

For anyone hoping EVs become easier and potentially cheaper to own, this could be a step in that direction.