Horse's compact range-extending powertrain can fit under your desk
Horse Powertrain just announced the C15, a super-compact 1.5L four-cylinder engine-generator designed to boost the range of electric vehicles.
Announced ahead of the IAA Mobility Munich show this September, the C15 packs an engine, generator, inverter, and cooling system into a box slightly larger than a typical briefcase—making it easy to fit into many kinds of EVs.
It can run on gasoline or flex-fuels
The base version puts out 70kW (94hp) for smaller cars, while a turbocharged option bumps that up to 120kW (161hp) for bigger rides.
It only works as a generator to recharge batteries—so you still drive electric—and can run on gasoline or even flex-fuels like ethanol and methanol.
It can help reduce the size and cost of EV batteries
The C15 can be installed in various locations within an EV and runs at steady speeds for maximum efficiency.
This means carmakers can use smaller batteries without losing range—a big deal as more brands look for flexible ways to electrify their lineups.
For anyone hoping EVs become easier and potentially cheaper to own, this could be a step in that direction.