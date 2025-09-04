Next Article
Mercedes-AMG's GT2 Edition W16 is their most powerful race car
Mercedes-AMG just dropped the GT2 Edition W16, their most powerful customer race car yet.
Built only for the track, this beast packs a twin-turbo 4.0L V8 with 818hp—way more than its 2022 predecessor.
There's even a Push2Pass button on the wheel for an extra burst of speed when you need it most.
Only 30 of these cars will be made
The car weighs about 1430kg and features racing upgrades like 18-inch magnesium wheels and a DRS system that helps it slice through air at over 320km/h.
Only 30 will be made, each costing €679,000 (before taxes), making this one seriously exclusive ride for dedicated racing fans.