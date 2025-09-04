Mercedes-AMG's GT2 Edition W16 is their most powerful race car Auto Sep 04, 2025

Mercedes-AMG just dropped the GT2 Edition W16, their most powerful customer race car yet.

Built only for the track, this beast packs a twin-turbo 4.0L V8 with 818hp—way more than its 2022 predecessor.

There's even a Push2Pass button on the wheel for an extra burst of speed when you need it most.