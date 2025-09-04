TVS Ntorq 150, with segment-first safety features, launched at ₹1.2L

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Ntorq 150, which it calls India's first "hyper sport scooter." The model is priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and comes with a bigger engine, upgraded features, and segment-first safety technologies. The Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc O3CTech engine that delivers an output of 13.2hp at 7,000rpm and torque of up to 14.2Nm at 5,500rpm.

Design details Multipoint projector headlamps and aerodynamic winglets The new Ntorq 150's design is inspired by stealth aircraft. It features multipoint projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, a naked motorcycle-style handlebar, and a signature 'T' tail lamp. The scooter can be had in two trims: Standard Ntorq 150 and Ntorq 150 with TFT cluster. The higher-spec variant comes with a hi-resolution TFT cluster and TVS SmartXonnect offering over 50 connected features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration.

Feature highlights It also gets traction control and ABS The Ntorq 150 comes with ABS and traction control, a first-in-segment feature. It also offers hazard lamps, emergency brake warning, crash and theft alerts, and follow-me headlamps. Comfort features include telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand, and 22 liters of under-seat storage. The new model sits above the popular Ntorq 125 in TVS's lineup, which has sold over 20 lakh units so far.