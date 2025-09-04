Next Article
TVS Ntorq 150 debuts as India's 1st 'hyper sport scooter'
TVS just dropped the Ntorq 150 at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), calling it India's first "hyper sport scooter."
It packs a 149.7cc engine, hits 0-60km/h in 6.3 seconds, and tops out at 104km/h.
The scooter features a TFT display with voice commands
The Ntorq 150 takes design cues from stealth aircraft with sharp lines, projector headlamps, and a 'T' tail lamp.
The higher trim gets a TFT display with TVS SmartXonnect—think Alexa voice commands and smartwatch pairing.
For safety, it's got segment-first ABS and traction control.
Competing with scooters like the Aprilia SR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155, it's arriving at dealerships across India this month.