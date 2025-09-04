TVS Ntorq 150 debuts as India's 1st 'hyper sport scooter'

The scooter features a TFT display with voice commands

The Ntorq 150 takes design cues from stealth aircraft with sharp lines, projector headlamps, and a 'T' tail lamp.

The higher trim gets a TFT display with TVS SmartXonnect—think Alexa voice commands and smartwatch pairing.

For safety, it's got segment-first ABS and traction control.

Competing with scooters like the Aprilia SR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155, it's arriving at dealerships across India this month.