Maruti Suzuki's Victoris SUV to reach global markets: Details here
Maruti Suzuki just unveiled the Victoris SUV—a fresh midsize option that will be available at Arena outlets, making it easier to find across India.
The move is all about reaching more people and taking on big names like the Hyundai Creta in this super-competitive segment.
Victoris will be built in India and shipped overseas
The Victoris will be built in India and shipped to over 100 countries—way more than the Grand Vitara ever reached.
Maruti is also listening to feedback from international markets while developing the Victoris, so it's designed to fit different needs around the world.
CEO Hisashi Takeuchi's comments highlight how much India matters in their global plans.