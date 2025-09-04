GST on sub-4m cars to drop: What it means

Price cuts on popular models

If you're eyeing models like the Tata Nexon or Mahindra XUV 3XO, you could save up to ₹1.55 lakh on diesel versions.

Even hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift and Hyundai i20 are set for price drops of up to ₹1.38 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza will also be cheaper by around ₹48,000 under a new flat tax rate for larger engines—good news if you've been waiting for a better deal!