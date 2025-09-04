Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition launched in India: Check top features

What else is new?

The Knight Edition rocks a bold blacked-out look—think black alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plates, and even matte black Hyundai logos—with pops of red on the brake calipers.

Inside, you get a sleek black dashboard with brass accents.

Under the hood, you can pick between a punchy 160hp turbo-petrol (with a 7-speed DCT) or a 116hp diesel (with a 6-speed auto).

Plus, Hyundai has updated the regular Alcazar too with new paint and dashcam options for those wanting something different.