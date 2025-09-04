Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition launched in India: Check top features
Hyundai just dropped the Alcazar Knight Edition in India, starting at ₹21.66 lakh (ex-showroom).
This all-black, 7-seater SUV is the latest in Hyundai's Knight series and sits on the top-end Signature trim.
It's available with both petrol and diesel engines, costing just ₹16,000 more than the regular Signature model.
What else is new?
The Knight Edition rocks a bold blacked-out look—think black alloy wheels, roof rails, skid plates, and even matte black Hyundai logos—with pops of red on the brake calipers.
Inside, you get a sleek black dashboard with brass accents.
Under the hood, you can pick between a punchy 160hp turbo-petrol (with a 7-speed DCT) or a 116hp diesel (with a 6-speed auto).
Plus, Hyundai has updated the regular Alcazar too with new paint and dashcam options for those wanting something different.