PhonePe to file for ₹13,000cr IPO by month-end

Walmart-backed fintech giant PhonePe is gearing up to file for its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of September. According to Moneycontrol, the company is considering a confidential filing route. The IPO could see an equity dilution of about 10%, with PhonePe also looking to raise some fresh capital through this process.

Valuation details IPO likely to value PhonePe at $12-15 billion The proposed IPO is expected to be sized between ₹10,000-13,000 crore (approximately $1.2-1.5 billion), giving the company a valuation of around $12-15 billion. While some investors may get liquidity from this move, Walmart, which owns over 70% of PhonePe, is not likely to sell off much stake in the upcoming IPO. Smaller investors like Tiger Global and General Atlantic may seek partial exits through this offering.

Business overview PhonePe's dominance in UPI payments PhonePe dominates the QR-based payments space with over 45% of the UPI payments market share. It also runs a payment gateway and offers other financial products such as insurance and loans through its app. In July, PhonePe processed some 8.93 billion UPI transactions, according to NPCI data. For FY24, it posted a 73% jump in operating revenue to ₹5,064 crore with an adjusted PAT of ₹197 crore.

Strategic moves Transition to public entity and domicile change PhonePe has been working on its IPO for several quarters now. In a strategic move toward listing, the company transitioned into a public entity—PhonePe Limited—in April 2025. Earlier in 2022, PhonePe moved its domicile from Singapore to India at an expense of nearly ₹8,000 crore in taxes. This was seen as a sign of its long-term commitment to Indian capital markets.