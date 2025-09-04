Hyundai Creta Electric Knight Edition launched: Check features and prices

This edition stands out with its matte black paint, blacked-out Hyundai logos, alloy wheels, roof rails, and a rear spoiler—all topped off by red brake calipers and Knight badging for extra flair. Inside, you get all-black upholstery with brass accents and metal pedals to keep things sporty.

Which battery options are offered?

You can pick between a 42kWh battery (135hp) or a 51.4kWh battery (171hp), both offering 255Nm of torque.

Thanks to recent updates, the smaller battery now delivers up to 420km per charge (up from 390km), while the bigger one stretches to 510km (up from 473km).