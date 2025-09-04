Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States for its use of tariffs and sanctions against India and China. He said such actions are an attempt to weaken these major economic powers. "You cannot talk to India or China in that way," he said, calling both countries "partners." He stated that "attempting to weaken their leadership, built through difficult histories, is a mistake."

Historical influence History plays huge role in shaping political instincts: Putin Putin also pointed out that both India and China have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws. "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said. "When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think -- how can the leadership of those big countries react?"

Outdated rhetoric 'We don't believe there should be some domination' He said history plays a huge role in shaping their political instincts, referring to past experiences with colonialism. "They had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time," he said. Putin also dismissed Washington's rhetoric as outdated, saying "the colonial era is now over." He stressed that everyone has equal rights in a multipolar world and no one should dominate global politics or security.

Sanction warning Trump threatens more sanctions against India US President Donald Trump has hinted at more sanctions against India for its continued purchase of Russian oil. He said the step had already cost Moscow "hundreds of billions of dollars" and warned that "phase two" and "phase three" sanctions were still on the table. Trump said his warning to India was clear: "Two weeks ago, I said, if India buys, India's got big problems, and that's what happens."