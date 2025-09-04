Xi, Putin caught discussing organ transplant, living up to 150-years 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin were caught on a hot mic discussing the possibility of humans living to 150 years old. The conversation was picked up on a live video feed as they walked together to watch China's massive military parade in Tiananmen Square. The event marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II but is seen by Western observers as a show of Beijing's military strength and alliances against a US-led world order.

Reunion talk Hot mic moment In a video, Xi is heard telling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Mandarin that he was happy to see him again after a long time. Kim replies through an interpreter that it had been six years since their last meeting. Later in the video, Xi is heard saying in Mandarin, "Now people in their 70s are still young."

Biotechnology talk Immortality A Russian interpreter then translates this to Putin: "Earlier, people rarely lived past 70, but these days at 70 years...still a child." As they walk toward Tiananmen Gate, a Mandarin translator, presumably translating for Putin, tells Xi: "In a few years...human organs can be constantly transplanted so that (people) can live younger and younger, and even become immortal." Xi then replies, "The prediction is that in this century humans may live to 150 years old."

Confirmation 'Modern means of healing' Putin later confirmed to reporters that he and Xi had been discussing living to 150. He said, "Modern means of healing, and medical means, all kinds of surgical means related to organ replacement, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue not as it does today." "The average age in different countries is different, but nevertheless, life expectancy will increase significantly." Xi and Putin, both 72 years old, have not named successors.

Extended rule Leaders for life Xi was re-elected for another five-year term as president by China's legislature in 2023. In 2018, China abolished presidential term limits, allowing Xi to rule for life. Meanwhile, Putin is in his third decade as Russia's leader and secured a fifth term last year. A constitutional referendum in 2020 allows him to stay in power until 2036.