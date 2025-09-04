GST rate cut to make consumer goods cheaper

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's recent decision to revise rates under two broad slabs, 5% and 18%, is expected to make a wide range of consumer goods cheaper. The revised GST rates will come into effect on September 22, just in time for the festive season. This move is likely to increase household spending, one of the key drivers of India's economic growth.

Price reduction Increased demand and lower inflation The GST rate cuts will bring down the prices of a wide range of consumer goods, from soaps to cars. This is expected to trigger a virtuous cycle of increased demand and lower inflation. The revised rates also cover intermediates like cement, which could further lower construction costs and create jobs in the real estate and construction sectors.

Strategic timing Timing of GST rate cuts The new GST rates will come into effect on September 22, marking the start of this year's Navaratras and the festive buying season. The period from October to March is also considered the 'busy season' in the construction sector as the monsoon recedes. This strategic timing could further boost economic activity by encouraging infrastructure and real estate projects during autumn through early summer, until May.

Growth strategy Impact on income tax slabs The GST rate cuts come less than six months after new income tax rates were introduced on April 1. The government hopes these measures will stimulate growth by increasing disposable income through tax breaks, thereby boosting purchasing power. Under the new income tax slabs and rates, individuals with an annual income of up to ₹12.75 lakh, including a standard deduction benefit of ₹75,000, will not have to pay any taxes.