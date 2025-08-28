TVS Orbiter launched at ₹1L, offers cruise control, 160km range

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the Orbiter. The new model comes at a price tag of ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is aimed at providing a practical and sustainable solution for urban commuting. The Orbiter packs several segment-first features, including cruise control and hill hold assist.

Design details The scooter gets an industry-first 14-inch front wheel The TVS Orbiter sports a funky yet modern look with a long 845mm flat-form seat and a spacious 290mm straight-line footboard. It also features an industry-first 14-inch front wheel for improved stability and ride comfort. The under-seat storage capacity of the scooter is rated at an impressive 34-liter, making it suitable for daily use.

Performance specs Offers a range of up to 158km per charge The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1kWh battery pack, which delivers an IDC-claimed range of 158km on a single charge. The scooter also offers advanced connectivity options such as crash and fall alerts, geofencing, emergency notifications, and over-the-air updates. You can use a mobile app to check battery charge status, odometer readings, and location.