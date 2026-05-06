TVS refreshes iQube S with 4.7kWh battery, claimed 175km range
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TVS has refreshed its iQube S electric scooter with a larger 4.7kWh battery, now priced at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, after subsidies).
With this upgrade, you can expect a claimed range of up to 175km on a single charge.
Charging is pretty straightforward too, just 0-80% in about 4 hours.
iQube S performance unchanged, new colors
Performance-wise, things stay familiar: the same 4.4kW motor lets you hit speeds up to 82km/h and go from 0-40km/h in just over 4 seconds.
TVS has also added two fresh color options, Magnificence Purple Beige and Harlequin Blue Beige, joining the existing Titanium Grey Matte.
The iQube lineup now covers three variants, so there's something for everyone depending on your budget and battery needs.