It is available in 125cc and 150cc variants

This special Vespa scooter is limited to just 100 units

By Mudit Dube 12:02 pm Apr 24, 202612:02 pm

What's the story

Vespa has launched a special edition scooter, the Tech 80th, in India. The model is part of the company's global celebration of its 80th anniversary since the original patent was filed on April 23, 1946. The new series will be available in both 125cc and 150cc variants. It combines classic Vespa design elements with modern features from the current lineup. This special variant is limited to just 100 units and will be sold through Motoplex and select outlets.