This special Vespa scooter is limited to just 100 units
What's the story
Vespa has launched a special edition scooter, the Tech 80th, in India. The model is part of the company's global celebration of its 80th anniversary since the original patent was filed on April 23, 1946. The new series will be available in both 125cc and 150cc variants. It combines classic Vespa design elements with modern features from the current lineup. This special variant is limited to just 100 units and will be sold through Motoplex and select outlets.
Design inspiration
The scooter features a unique Verde Pastello green finish
The Tech 80th special series is a blend of heritage-inspired styling and anniversary-specific details. The scooter features a unique Verde Pastello green finish, inspired by early Vespa colors from the 1940s. The bodywork gets a glossy finish with satin accents for contrast. The saddle, footrest rubber inserts and handles also follow a darker green tone to create a simple but striking appearance.
Wheel design
Scooter comes with a special badge at the rear
The wheels of the Tech 80th special series are inspired by early Vespa scooters, starting with the Vespa 98 from 1946. They come in Verde Pastello with a diamond-cut channel for an added touch of elegance. The front shield carries the Vespa logo along with an '80th' plaque while at the rear, you get a badge marked '80 years of Vespa Est. 1946,' made especially for this anniversary edition.