VinFast now planning to launch e-buses, scooters in India

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced plans to expand its product line in India beyond the recently launched VF6 and VF7 SUVs. The company is working on electric buses and scooters specifically designed for Indian roads. According to PTI, talks are already underway with state governments for fleet orders. The company intends to modify left-hand-drive models into right-hand drive ones for local use.

Expansion strategy New products every 6 months VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau has revealed that the company will introduce new products every six months in India. The company's production is currently based at its Thoothukudi factory in Tamil Nadu, with an annual capacity of 50,000 units. VinFast plans to scale this up to 150,000 units in the second phase of expansion, subject to environmental clearances.

Market entry VinFast's presence in Indian market VinFast has already made its mark in the Indian market with two SUVs, the VF6 and VF7. The VF6 is priced at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers an ARAI-certified range of 463-468km depending on the trim. The larger VF7, on the other hand, is priced at ₹20.89 lakh with claimed ranges of 438km, 510km, and 532km.