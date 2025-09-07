Citroen Aircross SUV's big interior upgrade coming soon

What to expect from the updated Aircross

Expect a redesigned dashboard with soft-touch materials and dual-tone leatherette seats for a more premium vibe.

The coolest addition is 'Cara,' an in-car assistant that lets you chat and navigate more easily.

While the outside won't change much, you can add a 360-degree camera if you want.

Engine and transmission options stay the same, but thanks to new GST rates, prices might actually go down—a nice bonus!