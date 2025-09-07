Next Article
Citroen Aircross SUV's big interior upgrade coming soon
Citroen India confirmed that the Aircross SUV is about to get a big interior makeover, with the launch coming up in the next few weeks.
This upgrade is part of Stellantis India's 'Shift' strategy, which focuses on making the cabin experience better and adding features people have been asking for.
What to expect from the updated Aircross
Expect a redesigned dashboard with soft-touch materials and dual-tone leatherette seats for a more premium vibe.
The coolest addition is 'Cara,' an in-car assistant that lets you chat and navigate more easily.
While the outside won't change much, you can add a 360-degree camera if you want.
Engine and transmission options stay the same, but thanks to new GST rates, prices might actually go down—a nice bonus!