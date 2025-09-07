VinFast VF6, VF7 SUVs launched in India: Check prices

VinFast's ambitious plans for India

VinFast isn't stopping at SUVs—the company wants to boost production at its Tamil Nadu plant from 50,000 to 1.5 lakh vehicles per year (pending clearances).

They're also eyeing 35 dealerships and a network of 15,000 charging stations nationwide.

Plus, VinFast is planning to launch electric busses and scooters soon, aiming for a fresh product every six months to keep things exciting for India's growing EV crowd.