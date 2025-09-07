Next Article
VinFast VF6, VF7 SUVs launched in India: Check prices
Vietnam's VinFast has officially entered the Indian EV scene, launching its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs at ₹16.49 lakh and ₹20.89 lakh.
These new rides are taking on popular names like Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV, giving Indian drivers more options in the mid-size SUV space.
VinFast's ambitious plans for India
VinFast isn't stopping at SUVs—the company wants to boost production at its Tamil Nadu plant from 50,000 to 1.5 lakh vehicles per year (pending clearances).
They're also eyeing 35 dealerships and a network of 15,000 charging stations nationwide.
Plus, VinFast is planning to launch electric busses and scooters soon, aiming for a fresh product every six months to keep things exciting for India's growing EV crowd.