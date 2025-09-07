Next Article
Royal Enfield models under 350cc to get cheaper: Here's how
Starting September 22, 2025, the Indian government is changing GST rates for motorcycles.
If you're eyeing a Royal Enfield model under 350cc, good news: taxes drop from 28% to 18%, so these models get cheaper.
Price hike for bigger engine models
Entry-level Royal Enfields (under 350cc) will become more affordable.
But if you're into bigger engines (over 350cc), get ready for a price hike—GST jumps to 40%, making premium models ₹20,000-36,000 more expensive.
Luxury vs mass-market bikes
This move makes everyday bikes more affordable but puts luxury models out of easy reach.
The government appears to support mass-market riders while adding a "sin tax" on high-end bikes—so if you've been saving up for that dream ride, timing just got important.