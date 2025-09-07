Royal Enfield models under 350cc to get cheaper: Here's how

Entry-level Royal Enfields (under 350cc) will become more affordable. But if you're into bigger engines (over 350cc), get ready for a price hike—GST jumps to 40%, making premium models ₹20,000-36,000 more expensive.

Luxury vs mass-market bikes

This move makes everyday bikes more affordable but puts luxury models out of easy reach.

The government appears to support mass-market riders while adding a "sin tax" on high-end bikes—so if you've been saving up for that dream ride, timing just got important.