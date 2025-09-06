Toyota to offer discounts of up to ₹3.49 lakh soon

Other models that will see price cuts

It's not just the big SUVs—models like Hilux (up to ₹2.52L off), Vellfire (₹2.78L), Crysta (₹1.80L), and Hycross (₹1.15L) are all seeing price drops too.

Even smaller rides like Taisor and Glanza are getting cheaper by up to ₹1.11 lakh and ₹85,300 respectively.

Toyota's VP Varinder Wadhwa says passing on these benefits should boost buyer confidence: "The GST reform has not only enhanced affordability for customers but also strengthened overall confidence in the auto sector."