Toyota to offer discounts of up to ₹3.49 lakh soon
Toyota is making some of its most popular cars a lot more affordable this festive season.
Thanks to a recent GST rate cut, starting September 22, you can get the Fortuner for up to ₹3.49 lakh less and the Legender for up to ₹3.34 lakh less than before.
Other models that will see price cuts
It's not just the big SUVs—models like Hilux (up to ₹2.52L off), Vellfire (₹2.78L), Crysta (₹1.80L), and Hycross (₹1.15L) are all seeing price drops too.
Even smaller rides like Taisor and Glanza are getting cheaper by up to ₹1.11 lakh and ₹85,300 respectively.
Toyota's VP Varinder Wadhwa says passing on these benefits should boost buyer confidence: "The GST reform has not only enhanced affordability for customers but also strengthened overall confidence in the auto sector."