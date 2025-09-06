BMW's new hydrogen fuel cell system can fit in cars

BMW is gearing up to launch its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) system in 2028. Testing is already underway in Munich and Steyr, Austria. The new HFC unit is 25% smaller than before, making it easier to fit into cars that usually run on gas engines.

HFC system promises increased efficiency BMW's latest HFC system packs everything—hydrogen and air delivery, cooling, electronics, and water extraction—into one compact module.

Thanks to new drive tech and smarter controls, it promises increased efficiency.

BMW is also running tests for noise and smoothness to compare against other propulsion options.

Production will happen at BMW's Steyr plant with parts from Landshut.

Toyota still supplies the main fuel cells, but BMW has designed the rest themselves.

Its small size means this HFC setup can slot into current or future models without many changes to accommodate the HFC and surrounding systems.