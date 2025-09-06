This is how BMW's i3 electric sedan will look

BMW has teased the upcoming i3, its next-generation electric sedan. The new model will be based on the company's innovative Neue Klasse EV platform. It is set to be revealed in 2025, with sales starting by the end of 2026 as part of BMW's major push toward electrification. The i3 will be the first sedan to adopt this new design language and platform, following the recent launch of the iX3 SUV.

Enhanced features The sedan will offer a range of up to 644km The i3 is expected to come with an 800V system for ultra-fast charging, just like the iX3. It will also offer an impressive range of up to 644km, making it ideal for long drives or daily commutes. The car will be powered by sixth-generation electric motors delivering a powerful 463hp.

Tech It will get a widescreen display running BMW OS X The interior of the i3 will feature a sleek widescreen display running BMW's latest Operating System X. The design will be inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse concept, giving it a modern look. An M performance version of the i3 is also in the works as part of BMW's plan to launch dozens of new or refreshed models by 2027.

Design insights Design-wise, it will be similar to the iX3 SUV The i3 will sport a similar front-end design to the iX3 SUV, with headlights integrated into a band that also features a smaller version of BMW's signature kidney grille. The new sedan will likely share much of its powertrain with the iX3, which has been revealed in 50 xDrive specification. This means two electric motors producing up to 463hp and torque figures of up to 645Nm.