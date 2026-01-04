Volkswagen brings back physical buttons in upcoming ID. Polo EV
What's the story
Volkswagen is reintroducing physical buttons in its latest compact electric vehicle (EV), the ID. Polo. The German automaker has unveiled the interior design of this upcoming model, which features real buttons, switches, and even a knob for audio controls. This move contrasts with the recent trend of touch-based controls in modern car interiors.
Design philosophy
Automaker's commitment to physical controls
Volkswagen's chief designer, Andreas Mindt, emphasized the company's dedication to reintroducing physical buttons for key functions in all future vehicles. The ID. Polo features tangible buttons under the infotainment display and a steering wheel with more clearly labeled buttons. A knob between the driver and passenger seats can control audio volume or switch between tracks/radio stations, further enhancing user experience while driving.
Tech features
ID. Polo's digital cockpit and infotainment system
Along with the physical controls, the ID. Polo also packs a 10.25-inch digital cockpit behind the steering wheel and a nearly 13-inch touchscreen in the center for infotainment purposes. The model even offers a retro mode that mimics the look of Golf I from the '80s through a button on its steering wheel or via the infotainment touchscreen, adding an interesting twist to modern technology.
Market entry
Market launch and availability
The ID. Polo will be the first of four new EVs in Volkswagen's small and compact car segment, which are set to hit European markets this year. However, it is worth noting that the company has no plans to launch this compact EV in the US market. This decision suggests Volkswagen's focus on specific regional markets for its latest offering.