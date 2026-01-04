Volkswagen brings back physical buttons in upcoming ID. Polo EV

Volkswagen is reintroducing physical buttons in its latest compact electric vehicle (EV), the ID. Polo. The German automaker has unveiled the interior design of this upcoming model, which features real buttons, switches, and even a knob for audio controls. This move contrasts with the recent trend of touch-based controls in modern car interiors.

Design philosophy Automaker's commitment to physical controls Volkswagen's chief designer, Andreas Mindt, emphasized the company's dedication to reintroducing physical buttons for key functions in all future vehicles. The ID. Polo features tangible buttons under the infotainment display and a steering wheel with more clearly labeled buttons. A knob between the driver and passenger seats can control audio volume or switch between tracks/radio stations, further enhancing user experience while driving.

Tech features ID. Polo's digital cockpit and infotainment system Along with the physical controls, the ID. Polo also packs a 10.25-inch digital cockpit behind the steering wheel and a nearly 13-inch touchscreen in the center for infotainment purposes. The model even offers a retro mode that mimics the look of Golf I from the '80s through a button on its steering wheel or via the infotainment touchscreen, adding an interesting twist to modern technology.