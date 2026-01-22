Meet Volvo EX60, the brand's most intelligent car ever

Volvo has officially launched its latest electric vehicle (EV), the EX60. The new crossover is a major step in Volvo's battery-powered lineup, offering up to 644km of estimated range. It also features an 800-volt architecture for ultra-fast charging, addressing some of the most common pain points of EV ownership. The EX60 is built on a completely new platform, Volvo's SPA3 (Scalable Product Architecture 3), which offers a host of new capabilities and features not seen before in the company's lineup.

Tech integration EX60: A blend of Volvo's tech and external partnerships The EX60 is powered by HuginCore, Volvo's cutting-edge hardware and software platform. It integrates the automaker's proprietary technology with those from Google, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm. This integration makes the vehicle faster, smarter, and capable of continuous improvement through over-the-air updates. The EX60 also features Google's Gemini as its new AI assistant for natural conversations within the car.

Charging features EX60's fast-charging capabilities and battery warranty The EX60 can charge from 10-80% in just 19 minutes or add 278km of range in a mere 10 minutes with a 400kW fast charger. It also comes with a global 10-year battery warranty covering up to 240,000km, an extension of the company's previous eight-year coverage. This move shows Volvo's confidence in its in-house battery development and manufacturing capabilities.

Vehicle specs EX60's powertrain variants and standard features The EX60 will be available in three powertrain variants: the P6 with an estimated range of 499km, the P10 with 515km, and the P12 with a whopping 644km. The P10 is expected to start at around $60,000 and come with a host of standard features such as a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 15-inch curved OLED center display with Google built-in, a panoramic roof, Pilot Assist driver-assist system, three-zone climate control, and active suspension.

