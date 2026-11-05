Why your Uber rides in India may soon get costlier
What's the story
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has warned that riders in India and Brazil could see a spike in fares. The warning comes as global fuel prices continue to remain high due to the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. During the company's third-quarter 2026 earnings call, Khosrowshahi highlighted how these rising costs are impacting driver supply and ultimately affecting ride-hailing services.
Market sensitivity
Impact of rising fuel prices on emerging markets
Uber has acknowledged that rising fuel prices, due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, are significantly impacting emerging markets.
In Brazil and India regions, both drivers and consumers are particularly sensitive to price changes.
CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy noted during the earnings call that the escalation of conflict in the Middle East has led to a global increase in fuel costs.
Regional impact
Brazil and India highlighted as impacted markets
Krishnamurthy specifically mentioned Brazil and India as countries where higher fuel prices have significantly impacted driver supply.
This could lead to a shortage of available rides for customers in these markets.
To combat this, Uber is tweaking its incentives system to ensure enough drivers remain on the road, even if it means raising fares for customers.
Incentive adjustments
Shifting incentives to address driver supply issues
Khosrowshahi explained that Uber uses a flexible incentive system to balance support between riders and drivers based on market conditions.
He said the company is now cutting some rider incentives and shifting them toward driver incentives.
This could lead to higher ride prices for customers as Uber tries to keep enough drivers on the road while also ensuring profitability.
Tech-driven decisions
The role of data science in Uber's strategy
Khosrowshahi stressed the importance of data science and algorithms in Uber's decision-making process.
He said the company's system analyzes billions of trips to determine where incentives should be allocated.
This tech-driven approach allows Uber to optimize spending between riders and drivers more effectively, while also responding quickly to changing market dynamics like fuel prices and driver shortages.