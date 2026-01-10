1,700km: Xpeng's new hybrid SUV offers world's longest range

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant Xpeng Motors has unveiled a new hybrid version of its G7 SUV. The model, launched in Guangzhou, can travel up to 1,704km on a single tank and full battery. This is roughly the distance between Seattle and Los Angeles without recharging. The company claims this makes the G7 the longest-range SUV in the world.

Specs Hybrid technology powers the G7's impressive range The G7's hybrid system combines a 55.8kWh battery with a 60-liter fuel tank. A small petrol engine recharges the battery while driving, allowing for longer trips than standard EVs and reducing range anxiety. Xpeng also unveiled its P7+ sedan with an extended range of up to 1,550km. The model's battery alone covers an impressive 430km, making it the longest purely battery-powered range yet.

Market approach Xpeng's new models: Pricing and market strategy The new G7 begins at CNY 195,800 (around ₹25 lakh), with the extended-range hybrid and pure-electric versions priced the same. The P7+ sedan follows a similar pricing strategy, starting at CNY 186,800 (roughly ₹24 lakh) for both versions. This launch is part of Xpeng's second wave of extended-range vehicles. Its updated X9 minivan was revealed in November 2025 with a range of up to 1,602km.