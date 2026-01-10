1,700km: Xpeng's new hybrid SUV offers world's longest range
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant Xpeng Motors has unveiled a new hybrid version of its G7 SUV. The model, launched in Guangzhou, can travel up to 1,704km on a single tank and full battery. This is roughly the distance between Seattle and Los Angeles without recharging. The company claims this makes the G7 the longest-range SUV in the world.
The G7's hybrid system combines a 55.8kWh battery with a 60-liter fuel tank. A small petrol engine recharges the battery while driving, allowing for longer trips than standard EVs and reducing range anxiety. Xpeng also unveiled its P7+ sedan with an extended range of up to 1,550km. The model's battery alone covers an impressive 430km, making it the longest purely battery-powered range yet.
The new G7 begins at CNY 195,800 (around ₹25 lakh), with the extended-range hybrid and pure-electric versions priced the same. The P7+ sedan follows a similar pricing strategy, starting at CNY 186,800 (roughly ₹24 lakh) for both versions. This launch is part of Xpeng's second wave of extended-range vehicles. Its updated X9 minivan was revealed in November 2025 with a range of up to 1,602km.
Xpeng's production and sales have skyrocketed, with annual shipments more than doubling in 2025 to over 429,000 units. This has put them ahead of competitors Nio and Li Auto. The company's foray into hybrids is an answer to uneven charging infrastructure in global markets, giving customers the freedom to travel long distances even where charging networks are limited.